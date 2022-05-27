Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ben Hockenhull did not make a senior appearance for Brentford during his time with the club

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Ben Hockenhull on a two-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 League Two season.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before joining Brentford in summer 2020.

"I've seen in the past how young players have developed and improved so I want to do the same," he said.

"I want to keep building and become better. I'm a ball-playing centre-half and I want to play in front of big crowds which is something I can do."

