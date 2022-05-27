Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Oisin McEntee didn't make Newcastle's first team but captained their under-23s side and played twice for the U21s in the EFL Trophy

Walsall have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21s central defender Oisin McEntee from Premier League Newcastle United on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old will move to the League Two Saddlers on a free transfer on 1 July when his current deal with the Magpies ends.

He spent this season on loan in Scotland with Championship side Morton, making 28 appearances and scoring once.

"I'm buzzing and I'm looking forward to getting started," McEntee said. external-link

"I like to drive out with the ball, I'm comfortable on the ball, I'm quite physical and I enjoy a tackle as well.

"I want to integrate and show what I'm about. Walsall was the right fit for me. Hopefully I will help out the team on the pitch."

McEntee is Walsall boss Michael Flynn's second signing in the last three days after the arrival of wing-back Liam Gordon from Bolton.

