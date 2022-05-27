Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's Matty Smith is tackled by Bastien Hery of Finn Harps

Derry City drop to third place in the Premier Division table after grabbing a last-gasp 2-2 draw against derby rivals Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes end a run of three league defeats in a row but are now without a win in six outings.

Filip Mihaljevic drilled home an eighth minute effort but Will Patching equalised from a free-kick in the 22nd.

Eric McWoods restored Harps' lead on 62 minutes but Eoin Toal guided a header into the net in stoppage time.

Derry now sit seven points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers and one behind second-placed Dundalk in the table ahead of the two-week mid-season break.

After Croatian Mihaljevic gave the visitors the lead Patching restored parity with an exquisite free-kick from 30 yards which caught Mark Anthony McGinley off his line for his eighth goal of the season.

It was a leveller which Ruaidhri Higgins' side scarcely deserved as they put in a somewhat lacklustre first-half display.

Looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat by the Foylesiders at Ballybofey earlier in the season, Harps regained their one-goal advantage when Bastien Hery played the ball through to McWoods who turned inside Toal and Shane McEleney before firing the ball through the legs of home keeper Brian Maher.

Seeking to revive their faltering title bid, Derry went in search of an equaliser in the north west derby and McGinley was forced to produce a super save to deny Ronan Boyce.

As the match went in to added time, captain Toal guided a header beyond the reach of McGinley to salvage a draw for his side.