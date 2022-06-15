Euro 2022 is taking place at 10 venues across England between 6-31 July. Finland are in Group B, along with Germany, Spain and Denmark. Hinni Hirvonen, a journalist at Finnish Broadcasting company Yle Sport, assesses their chances this summer.

How will Finland do?

I would be very surprised if Finland won a game at the Euros. A draw is possible but a win would require a totally perfect performance and a lot of luck. The group is so tough. Everyone in Finland knows we had such bad luck with the draw, so people don't have very high expectations.

We have seen that Finland can defend well - they showed that against Sweden in a World Cup qualifier last November, despite losing 2-1 - and their counter-attacks can be dangerous so I'm sure they will do their best to test Spain, Denmark and Germany. A draw, particularly against Denmark, is a possibility.

However, the team's recent results in the World Cup qualifiers haven't been satisfying. A draw with Slovakia and defeat by the Republic of Ireland were big disappointments.

Who is the manager?

Anna Signeul, 61, has led Finland to their first Euros since 2013. The Swedish coach led Scotland to their first women's European Championship finals when they qualified in 2017. She did much to develop women's football in Scotland during her time in the role.

However, there has been little such progress in the five years since she took the Finland job, and the team's style of play is not the prettiest.

Signeul has largely stuck with a tried and trusted line-up, filled with experienced players such as forward Linda Sallstrom, 33, defenders Anna Westerlund, 33, Tuija Hyyrynen, 34, and goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela, 36. She hasn't given that much responsibility to young players and some Finnish coaches have criticised that.

I have heard too that Finnish league clubs have been unhappy because Signeul does not go to see them play very often. However, Covid has affected travel over the past two years, and Signeul lives in Sweden, where many of our national team play their league football.

Who is the star player?

Natalia Kuikka is in her second season in the National Women's Soccer League with Portland Thorns

Finland doesn't have star names, but the standout player is Natalia Kuikka, who plays her club football in the United States for National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns. Despite featuring as a winger for the Thorns, Kuikka plays as a centre-back for her country.

Linda Sallstrom, who missed the Euros in 2013 because of injury, is Finland's all-time top scorer, and was also their leading scorer in Euro qualifiers. She is someone who can turn a game, and so Finland need her to stay fit - she has been struggling with injuries, most recently with a hamstring problem.

Who is the rising star?

This is difficult because Signeul trusts her experienced starting line-up. Amanda Rantanen scored immediately when she came on as a substitute against Scotland to end their Euro hopes and could make an impact from the bench.

Juliette Kemppi has been in good goalscoring form in the Swedish league but as long as Sallstrom plays, she will probably be a substitute.

Euros record Previous tournaments Three Best result Semi-finals - 2005

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham), Katriina Talaslahti (Fleury 91), Anna Tamminen (Hammarby).

Defenders: Anna Auvinen (Sampdoria), Nora Heroum (Lazio), Tuija Hyyrynen (Juventus), Emma Koivisto (Brighton), Natalia Kuikka (Portland Thorns), Elli Pikkujamsa (KIF Orebro), Anna Westerlund (Aland United).

Midfielders: Olga Ahtinen (Linkoping), Emmi Alanen (Kristiandstad), Ria Oling (Rosengard), Essi Sainio (HJK), Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham).

Forwards: Jenny Danielsson (AIK), Adelina Engman (Hammarby), Sanni Franssi (Real Sociedad), Juliette Kemppi (IFK Kalmar), Heidi Kollanen (KIF Orebro), Jutta Rantala (Vittsjo), Amanda Rantanen (KIF Orebro), Linda Sallstrom (Vittsjo).