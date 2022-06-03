Close menu
UEFA Nations League
Hungary v England
Venue: Puskás Aréna

Hungary v England: Phil Foden one of several absentees for Three Lions in Budapest

Last updated on .From the section England

Phil Foden (r)
Phil Foden (r) could link back up with England when they return from Tuesday's game with Germany
Nations League Group A3: Hungary v England
Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest Date: Saturday, 4 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online.

Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid and is one of several absentees for England's Nations League opener against Hungary in Budapest.

Centre-backs Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi will miss out with minor injuries, while forward Raheem Sterling is a doubt with illness.

Midfielder Foden will also miss Tuesday's away game in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's side play four Nations League games this month and the final two in September.

They are the only games before the World Cup opener against Iran on 23 November.

England captain Harry Kane said: "It makes every training session and game important. There will be rotation in the squad and five subs in the games.

"Every time I step on the pitch I want to impress Gareth and there only six games to the World Cup so not a lot of preparation time."

Kane is on 49 international goals, only four behind Wayne Rooney's England record. The Three Lions also host Italy and Hungary - both at Molineux - during this international break.

"I'd love to break it as soon as possible," the Tottenham player said of the record. "I'd like to score as many goals as possible in the next four games.

"It seems like a long time ago I made my debut. It's still one of the best feelings, playing for England and pulling on the shirt. Back then it wasn't a number I had in my head. It all goes so quickly with the games and major tournaments. It's great to be nearer 50, although, still a few behind Wazza."

England are unbeaten in their past 22 games, winning 18 and only conceding six goals - their longest ever unbeaten streak.

Hungary have not beaten England in the last 15 attempts, since the 1962 World Cup.

The hosts have been ordered to play games without crowds after repeated racist behaviour by their supporters.

But, due to a Uefa regulation, children can go accompanied by an adult, so there may be 30,000 in attendance on Sunday.

"Hopefully the young people in the stadium will recognise why this opportunity has happened," said Southgate.

