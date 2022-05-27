Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Dundee, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Ross County
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Aberdeen could land a windfall of up to £1m if Nottingham Forest win the English Championship play-off final on Sunday, with the Dons having inserted a promotion clause in the deal that took defender Scott McKenna to the City Ground in 2020. (Sun)
Ukrainian former St Johnstone player Sergei Baltacha says "the whole world" will cheer on his country's national side when they face Scotland at Hampden in the World Cup play-off semi-final on Wednesday. (Times)
Midfielder Charlie Adam - freed by Dundee this summer - says the club reneged on their decision to offer him a new deal after relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman)
Hearts want to "become a big club in Europe", says owner Ann Budge, as she pledged to back manager Robbie Neilson in raising the "quality and quantity" of the squad. (Scotsman)
Ferencvaros sports manager Tamas Hajnal insists he is "sure" Moroccan forward Ryan Mmaee will stay with the Hungarian champions despite interest from Celtic. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers chairman Paul Murray says the club need to sell some of their top players this summer - with Calvin Bassey linked with a £25m move to Aston Villa - to give manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst the funds to rebuild the team to attempt to reclaim the Scottish title. (Scottish Daily Express)
Rangers have fended off competition from Liverpool and Manchester United to sign highly-rated Aberdeen Under-18 star Lancelot Pollard. (Sun)
Celtic and Rangers are both interested in out-of-contract Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, but English sides including Leeds and Southampton are also in the frame. (Scottish Daily Express)
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren admits the club need to continue to sell some of their best young talent as they strive to become self-sufficient. (Daily Record)
Hibernian full-back Paul McGinn will sign a new one-year contract extension after triggering a clause in his deal based on his number of appearances last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Having signed Shaun Rooney from St Johnstone, new Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown is eyeing a second raid on the Premiership with Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook in his sights. (Sun)
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie says he is determined to force his way into the Scotland squad next season. (Press & Journal)