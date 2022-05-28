Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Champions League: Liverpool will 'go again' says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans have been told to "book the hotel" for next year's Champions League final in Istanbul by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris to deny the English side a second title in three years.

It means they finish the season having won the FA Cup and League Cup.

"I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are competitive. We will have an outstanding group next season," said Klopp.

"Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."

A week before Saturday's loss, there was still talk of Liverpool being able to win the quadruple as they were also in the running for the Premier League title.

That was reduced to a potential treble last Sunday when Manchester City clinched top spot on the final day of the league season.

Liverpool had plenty of chances in the first half against Real at the Stade de France, but found goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in outstanding form as the former Chelsea player made several superb saves.

While the Reds complete the campaign with two trophies, Klopp admitted it was too soon for his players to be able appreciate what they have achieved.

"In the dressing room nobody feels it was a great season at the moment," Klopp added on BT Sport. "We maybe need a few hours for that.

"We played a good game, not a perfect game. The boys tried everything, especially at 1-0 down then we played like we wanted to play before."

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson admitted the defeat was a difficult one to take.

"The dressing room is quiet, devastated," the Scotland left-back said. "That is what happens when you don't win finals.

"We had chances, came up against an unbelievable keeper. Being honest though, we could have played better.

"We are a pressing team, it has worked so much for us but we have been caught [at the] back post and that's football.

"It is hard to get back in the game playing against against a very experienced team, they know how to see out a game."

'They can be proud of their achievements'

Liverpool had 24 shots, the most on record (since 2003-04) without scoring for a team in a single Champions League final.

Former England captain Alan Shearer said the players should be able to reflect positively on what they had done this season, despite the disappointment of missing out on league and European honours.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "After the season that they have had. to have the disappointment of losing out on the league and then this one as well, they [Liverpool] can still be very proud of what they have achieved this season.

But former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, speaking before the final, said it would be hard not to see failing to win the Champions League as taking the shine off an otherwise impressive campaign for the Reds.

"Losing the Champions League is a disappointing season," Richards said. "Liverpool have been incredible but you look at winners, we are talking about the league being special and then the Champions League.

"If you are in four competitions at this stage and only finish with two - and not the league or Champions League - you will be disappointed."

Steven Gerrard, who captained Liverpool to their 2005 Champions League triumph, is confident his former side will be able to pick themselves up from this defeat.

The Aston Villa boss told BT Sport: "Liverpool didn't do a lot wrong, just came up against a top goalkeeper and defence. Liverpool will dust themselves down and go again for everything next season."