Anthony Williams won 17 caps for Wales Under-21s

Aberystwyth Town have appointed former Wales U21 goalkeeper Anthony Williams as their new manager.

The 44-year-old, who started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played for Hartlepool United, Grimsby Town and Wrexham, succeeds Antonio Corbisiero.

Williams was on the coaching staff at Crawley Town and Portsmouth and has been assistant manager at Cardiff Met.

"I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to manage such a prestigious club," he said.

"Having been involved in the league for a number of years, I've always admired the passion and dedication shown by the club's loyal supporters.

"It's clear that the local community is at the heart of everything it strives to achieve."