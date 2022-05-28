Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Andy Robertson has played in three Champions League finals for Liverpool, winning just one

The organisation of the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris was a "shambles", according to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

Uefa delayed kick-off by more than half an hour for "security reasons", adding the problem was thousands of fans trying to get in with fake tickets.

Robertson says he had given a ticket to a friend but he was denied entry for the game which Real Madrid won 1-0.

"One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn't," he said.

"It was a shambles really," the Scot told BBC Sport.

Pictures emerged of a huge amount of Liverpool fans in long queues outside the stadium.

The big screen in the ground said the game was delayed because of "the late arrival of fans" but some claimed they had been at the stadium hours before kick-off.

Police outside the ground fired tear gas as a small number of supporters tried to climb over security barriers.

Liverpool have called for an investigation into the "unacceptable issues" faced by fans - with some not making it into the ground until the second half.

Robertson added: "To be honest people were just making it up at times and panicking. Tear gas getting thrown at people was unacceptable.

"It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn't a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn't that.

"Obviously the final wasn't meant to be here and whether the preparations were not as good as maybe they should have been but I am sure in the coming days an inquest will go into that."