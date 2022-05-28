Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, 37, is close to agreeing a new one-year contract with Rangers. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney remains Dundee's number one target for their managerial vacancy and discussions are continuing but the parties have so far been unable to reach agreement. (Courier) external-link

Hibs are set to bid for ex-Hearts striker Cole Stockton, who netted 26 goals for Morecambe last season. (Sun) external-link

Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, currently second choice at Crystal Palace, is on Rangers' shortlist of targets should Allan McGregor decide to retire. (Sun) external-link

Defender Andy Considine - released by Aberdeen at the end of the season - is weighing up offers from clubs in Scotland, England, Europe and Australia. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry is a transfer target for English League One side Burton Albion. (Sun) external-link

James McPake, who was sacked in February with Dundee second bottom of the Premiership, insists he would have kept the club up if given the chance. (Sunday Mail) external-link