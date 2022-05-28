Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Allan Campbell has been drafted into the Scotland squad after an impressive first season with Luton

World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 1 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Ryan Jack is out of Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on Wednesday, with uncapped Allan Campbell drafted into the squad.

Midfielder Jack, who scored in Rangers' Scottish Cup final win over Hearts last weekend, reportedly has a calf injury.

He is also set to miss Sunday's final against Wales, should Scotland make it, and the Nations League triple-header.

The 30-year-old sat out the Euro 2020 finals last summer because of injury and was sidelined until November.

His absence means a first call-up for 23-year-old midfielder Campbell, who helped Luton Town reach the England Championship play-offs this season after his move from Motherwell last summer.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will get his full squad together on Monday as he looks to guide Scotland to their first men's World Cup finals since 1998.