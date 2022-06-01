Last updated on .From the section England

England get their Nations League campaign under way in Hungary on Saturday - but who do you think Gareth Southgate should start?

Do you think Aaron Ramsdale has done enough to become England number one?

Have Tammy Abraham or Jarrod Bowen's goalscoring exploits made them first choices?

How many right-backs can you fit in?

Have a go below and share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.