Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultancy role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League this season with a goal difference of zero

Former interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not take up his two-year consultancy role at Manchester United.

The 63-year-old German will instead concentrate on his new job in charge of Austria.

The consultancy role was agreed as part of Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford in December. He was replaced by Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Asked this week about Rangnick's likely input, Ten Hag said the decision was United's.

Rangnick confirmed the news at his unveiling as Austria manager on Sunday.

A United statement read: "By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford."

Rangnick was appointed by United until the end of the season, taking over after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

United won only 38% of their games under Rangnick, the worst win percentage of any United manager in the Premier League era and the club's worst for 50 years.

They qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the table.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by What goes around, today at 15:47

    The fans already know this..

    Come on BBC

    Do keep up.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 15:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 15:46

    So the long term plan has already gone wrong before its even properly started, people running the club have no idea

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 15:46

    And?

  • Comment posted by Dan , today at 15:45

    No s*** Sherlock!

  • Comment posted by howard, today at 15:45

    Not that he improved the players or morale

    Hopefully that’ll change now with some deadwood going

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 15:44

    That's a surprise, said no one.

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 15:44

    What a mess United are in

