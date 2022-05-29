Out-of-favour Rangers striker Cedric Itten is on the brink of completing a £1.55m move back home to Switzerland with the 25-year-old expected to sign a four-year contract with Young Boys, who could only finish third in the Swiss league this season. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen will receive an extra £1m on top of the £3m initial fee in 2020 for Scott McKenna after the 25-year-old Scotland centre-half helped Nottingham Forest end their 23-year exile from the English Premier League following Sunday's 1-0 play-off final win over Huddersfield Town. (Daily Record) external-link

Forward Logan Chalmers is determined to stay at Tannadice and cement a place in the Dundee United first team after his loan spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (The Courier) external-link

Connor Smith has agreed terms with Heart of Midlothian on a contract into next season and beyond after the 20-year-old midfielder helped Queen's Park win promotion to the Scottish Championship while on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link