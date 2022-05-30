Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Peter Jameson spent the past three seasons with York City

Harrogate have signed York City goalkeeper Peter Jameson.

The 29-year-old helped the Minstermen win promotion back to the National League last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 56 appearances in all competitions.

The League Two side have not disclosed the length of deal he has signed.

"We've been tracking Pete for some time at York and he's a really good all round keeper and looks the part," boss Simon Weaver told the club website. external-link

