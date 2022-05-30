Darrell Clarke: Port Vale boss fined following Dion Conroy altercation
Last updated on .From the section Port Vale
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has been fined £500 by the Football Association following a scuffle during the League Two play-off semi-final with Swindon.
The 44-year-old was sent off in injury time at Vale Park after a touchline coming together with Swindon defender Dion Conroy.
He admitted a charge of improper conduct, in accordance with FA Rule E3.
Vale won the game 6-5 on penalties, and were promoted to League One with victory over Mansfield at Wembley.