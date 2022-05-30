Last updated on .From the section England

Ben White has won four caps for England

Arsenal defender Ben White has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury and will continue his rehabilitation with his club.

White, 24, was initially named in Gareth Southgate's 27-man selection for their Uefa Nations League games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will arrive on Tuesday after playing in the Champions League final, as will Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse.

England face Hungary away on Saturday and also take on Germany and Italy.