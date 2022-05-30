Aidan Barlow: Doncaster Rovers midfielder signs new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Midfielder Aidan Barlow has signed a new one-year deal with Doncaster Rovers with the option of a further 12 months.
The 22-year-old scored once in 34 games for Rovers last season, following a July move to South Yorkshire.
Barlow began his career with Manchester United, and trialled with Stoke City in addition to a spell in Norway with Eliteserien side Tromso.
"It was a big learning curve as my first year in professional football," Barlow told the club website.
"While we hoped for more as a team, I felt like I was developing constantly and picking up things to improve in my game."