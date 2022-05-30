Bambo Diaby: Preston defender signs new two-year deal at Championship club
Last updated on .From the section Preston
Preston defender Bambo Diaby has signed a new two-year deal.
The 24-year-old Senegalese signed a short-term contract with the Lilywhites in January and made seven appearances in 2021-22.
He was a free agent after serving a two-year doping ban that saw him released by former club Barnsley in October 2020.
"Bambo's been a credit to himself and to us ever since he joined," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.