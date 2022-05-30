Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Craig Farrell came through the youth academies of Middlesbrough and Leeds United

Former Carlisle United, Exeter City and York City striker Craig Farrell has died at the age of 39.

Farrell scored 71 league goals during his career, and played in non-league for Rushden and Diamonds, Telford, Hinckley, Blyth Spartans and Whitby.

"I am so sorry to hear this news, Craig was such a likeable young man," Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said.

"We can all agree 39 is such a young age. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this sad time."

An England Under-16 international, Farrell won three caps and scored once against Slovakia at the 1999 European Under-16 Championship.