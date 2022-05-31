Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Hackett-Fairchild played for Charlton Athletic before joining Bromley and Portsmouth

Striker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has signed a new two-year contract with Portsmouth to remain with the club until the summer of 2024.

Hackett, 24, joined from National League side Bromley in 2020 and has made 35 appearances for the Blues.

He scored four goals for the club in League One this season.

"I picked up an injury last season and that was frustrating, although I was pleased with how things had been going before that," Hackett said.

"In a lot of the games I was used as a wing-back, which isn't my natural position, so there was plenty of learning for me there.

"I probably improved as a player overall because of that, so hopefully I can kick on this season and really show what I can do."

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley added: "There's still a lot more to come from him and he's someone who can be used in a variety of positions, while he also has tactical intelligence."