Nuno Mendes was part of Mauricio Pochettino's title-winning team this season after joining PSG on transfer deadline day last summer

Paris St-Germain have signed Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal.

The Ligue 1 champions have activated an option to buy Mendes for a reported £34m and his new contract ties him to the French club until June 2026.

Mendes, 19, joined PSG on a season-long loan last summer and has made made 37 appearances, providing two assists.

The left-back was one of four PSG players named in the Ligue 1 team of the year.

He has made 13 senior appearances for Portugal and played in Euro 2020.