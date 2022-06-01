Last updated on .From the section England

England's final four European Under-21 Championship qualifying group games will be shown live across the BBC.

England face the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia in June as they bid to reach the 2023 finals.

The first three fixtures on 3, 7 and 10 June, will all be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, with the final game on 13 June available on BBC Three.

Lee Carsley's England side are second in Group G, three points behind the Czechs with two games in hand.

Friday, 3 June (17:00 BST kick-off): Czech Republic v England (BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday, 7 June (19:45 KO): England v Albania (BBC iPlayer)

Friday, 10 June (19:00 KO): Kosovo v England (BBC iPlayer)

Monday, 13 June (19:45 KO): England v Slovenia (BBC Three and BBC iPlayer)