Last updated on .From the section England

Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice have been key players for West Ham over the past year

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen says earning his first England call-up is a childhood dream come true.

Bowen scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"It is everything," said the 25-year-old.

"It is everything you dream of when you're growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege."

Bowen began his career in the National League with Hereford before moving to Hull in 2016 and eventually getting his Premier League chance with West Ham in January 2020.

Southgate said last week that his call-up for the games against Hungary, Germany and Italy was overdue and that he would have been in consideration for the last international window in March but for injury.

Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

"I don't see it as a distraction for Dec," added Bowen.

"I have seen how good he is, at the Euros and this season he has gone onto another level. You want to play with the best players and I want to play with him at my club and with England as well."

Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Of course I have thought about it [the World Cup]," Bowen admitted.

"For me it is not about just to come and go, it is my first camp. The Nations League is a great tournament as well and you want to be successful in every tournament."