Mo Sangare played for Accrington on loan from Newcastle in 2020-21

Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Mo Sangare on a two-year contract after the end of his contract at Newcastle United.

The Liberia international, 23, had previously been at Stanley in 2020-21 but played only four games before the loan deal was cut short by injury.

Sangare, who attended school in Accrington as a teenager, never made a senior appearance for the Magpies.

"Mo is a good lad," boss John Coleman told the club website. external-link

"He did well for us the first time around until an unfortunate injury. We think he'll have the capabilities to be a really good addition to the squad."

Sangare had a trial at Blackpool last season, featuring in a Lancashire County Cup tie against Liverpool. The move will go through on 1 July when his Newcastle deal expires.

