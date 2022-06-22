Close menu

Fabio Carvalho: How Liverpool's new boy reached stardom in Balham

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments192

Fabio Carvalho
Carvalho scored 10 goals and registered eight assists in the Championship

During a regular training session at Balham FC in 2013, the club's founder and director, Greg Cruttwell, did something out of the ordinary.

When a young boy appeared on Clapham Common in south London asking to join in with his under-11s side, Cruttwell relented. That boy's name was Fabio Carvalho, who has just signed for Liverpool after helping to guide Fulham back to the Premier League.

"I was with another coach and we wouldn't usually let somebody get involved without contacting the club officially first," Cruttwell tells BBC Sport.

"We gave him a go and within 30 seconds you could see he was pretty special. I looked at the other coach and we both said, 'wow, this kid'."

'He had an aura about him'

Carvalho - now 19 - had just arrived from Portugal, where he had been on the books of Benfica. To help him settle in England, his parents encouraged him to find a team. Cruttwell and Balham were happy to oblige.

But despite his obvious ability, there was no pressure for him to progress and return to an academy.

"There was an aura about him, he had star quality," says Cruttwell.

"The first ball he played was like a five-iron hitting the middle of the fairway. He had great technique, superb balance and he was so quick. A natural number 10.

"At the end of that session, I said to his mum, who hardly spoke any English, 'please bring him to another training session, he's amazing'. He kept coming and we signed him. eventually.

"He was such a likeable kid, as humble as they come. All he wanted to do was play football, anytime, anywhere. His parents had their feet on the ground, they weren't pushy.

"He wasn't thinking about becoming anything in the game, he just wanted to play. Our team was Balham Blazers at the time and somehow he heard about us. We had a reputation for developing players and playing pass and move football. By luck, when he turned up, we were working with a similar age group to him and the rest is history."

Fabio Carvalho
Carvalho developed with Balham before moving to Fulham

Carvalho settled at Balham and, in 2015, he began to attract attention from the biggest clubs in England and Europe. Cruttwell, a self-confessed Fulham fan, played a key role in facilitating his next move, but even then, nobody was in any great rush for the next step.

"Even though he'd been at Benfica, his parents just wanted him to be at a good club, developing," adds Crutwell. "They were quite happy for him to stay at Balham longer than he did. Eventually, the inevitable happened and the offers came in.

"They were super-relaxed and trusted us to develop him, they saw he was doing well. When you are between the ages of 10 and 14, you need to be developing but you need to be having fun, too.

"He played in a six-a-side tournament for us in Guildford and word went round about him. He was unbelievable. We were packed into the clubhouse when it was raining and I could hear people talking about him. He was whipping crosses in with rabonas and all sorts!"

'He has changed the landscape for us'

Fulham caught on to Carvalho early, while Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool courted him as well.

"We dealt with the clubs because his parents felt under pressure from them all getting in touch," says Cuttwell.

"They were at an arm's distance, but there was a circus around him. It was the right time for him to move and Fulham seemed to be the best fit.

"Their academy is a category one, it is still flying today. It is one of the best around and we felt Fabio would have a good chance there. Huw Jennings, who ran the academy at the time, had done amazingly bringing through the likes of Patrick Roberts and Ryan Sessegnon.

"His parents and Fabio weren't dazzled by Chelsea, for example. If you go to Cobham [the club's training ground], it is like Disney Land, but they saw the bigger picture. They also insisted Balham were part of the deal, we played a crucial role.

"We played hardball and got a deal that is unprecedented for grassroots football. We've got sell-on percentages and all that, Balham have done well out of this. It is fantastic business. What he's done has changed the landscape for us."

'He will be patient and work hard'

While in Fulham's youth ranks, Carvalho played alongside future Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliot, while captaining England at under-17 level.

After signing a professional contract at Craven Cottage in 2020, he made fleeting appearances under Scott Parker in the Premier League before becoming a mainstay in Marco Silva's Championship winning side, scoring 10 goals and assisting eight in 38 games from an attacking midfield role.

Since the turn of the year he has played for Portugal's under-21s - and now he is hopeful of a first senior call-up.

"The attention is worldwide, but he's shut the noise away and is the same kid," Cruttwell adds.

Fabio Carvalho
Carvalho celebrates Fulham's promotion to the Premier League with Cruttwell (centre left)

"I've kept in touch with him his family. They insisted we joined them on the pitch celebrating Fulham's promotion against Preston. It was wonderful, a dream come true."

Cruttwell was not involved in Carvalho's move to Liverpool, but he backs him to make a success of himself on Merseyside.

"The type of player he is, he suits [Jurgen] Klopp down to the bone," predicts Cuttwell. "The great thing about him is he keeps things simple. He passes and moves at pace, he sees things. He could be in that generation that replaces the likes of [Roberto] Firmino and Sadio Mane.

"If he has to be patient, he will be, he will keep working hard. I'm very confident he will succeed."

Comments

Join the conversation

192 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 10:09 22 Jun

    A great background story. The boy seems so humble.
    Best of luck at Liverpool Fsbio, you have the potential to be the next great one.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 17:29 22 Jun

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      A young player who worked his way up the football ladder the honest way and now has a chance to practice and learn his trade from some of the very best players in the world.

  • Comment posted by WeAllLoveLFC, at 09:58 22 Jun

    Wow! Absolutely loving the back story and genuinely can't wait to see him grow and all polished at LFC ❤️

    #YNWA

  • Comment posted by TV, at 10:44 22 Jun

    It is a fantastic opportunity for you joining Liverpool. Work hard and stick to it. Sky is the limit for you..... It all depends on yourself.
    Good luck

    • Reply posted by HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo, at 11:39 22 Jun

      HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo replied:
      thank you, TV. I appreciate it.

  • Comment posted by Steve 1879, at 09:55 22 Jun

    Sad to see him leave Fulham but he'll do well at Liverpool, he's a great talent! Pleased he didn't join Spurs, they just seem to ruin good players that leave us.

    • Reply posted by ABZERMAN, at 12:32 22 Jun

      ABZERMAN replied:
      Spurs just ruin players full stop! hahaha

  • Comment posted by justsayinglike, at 10:05 22 Jun

    I believe Fabio will become a Liverpool legend in the very near future. Thank you Balham and Fulham for a great job, you can be assured that we will look after him.

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, at 10:42 22 Jun

      feedthecat replied:
      Like you did with Karius?.

  • Comment posted by BBMac, at 11:06 22 Jun

    Looking forward to seeing this young man play. Good luck Fabio

  • Comment posted by Wackdownunder, at 10:32 22 Jun

    Feel very excited about this particular signing, I think we have got ahead of the other big clubs and with Klopp guiding him he has the best chance to be a legend at Liverpool

    • Reply posted by Leanne, at 11:44 22 Jun

      Leanne replied:
      Did you feel almost as excited when Karius signed, or Tyler Morton for that matter?

      #93:20 #MCFC

  • Comment posted by mopeysky, at 09:54 22 Jun

    Be interesting to see how he develops under Klopp

    Clearly got serious potential

    Good luck to the lad, hope it all works well for him.

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, at 10:53 22 Jun

    Looking forward to see how he & Harvey can learn from Thiago, no better education.

    • Reply posted by trewo, at 11:43 22 Jun

      trewo replied:
      The university of Thiago- is this now ranked above Harvard?

  • Comment posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, at 09:52 22 Jun

    What a refereshing and enjoyable article to read instead of the usual click-bait Man Utd articles regarding Pogba, Ronaldo et al

    • Reply posted by trewo, at 10:46 22 Jun

      trewo replied:
      There are far too few click-bait Liverpool articles.

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, at 09:57 22 Jun

    Klopp has definitely seen something in this lad, he has an eye for talent such as Luis Diaz,
    He could be a devastating player at Liverpool, excited to see how this kid develops

  • Comment posted by simon ritter, at 12:26 22 Jun

    Great to read that grassroots football clubs such as Balham are doing the best for schoolboys finding their way in a brutally competitive business (football). Carvalho fell on his feet when he approached Cruttwell on Clapham Common. Good fortune all round. And well done to Fulham for helping the teenager to progress. A properly run academy is the mark of a good club.

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, at 12:53 22 Jun

      Yeahbaby replied:
      Yes, shame Liverpool don't produce any 1st team players on a regular basis and need to raid other teams youngsters. TAA should be one of many

  • Comment posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, at 09:53 22 Jun

    Looking forward to him developing and making his way into the first team. Lets give him time to fit in though.

  • Comment posted by mutalib, at 09:51 22 Jun

    good luck . All the best

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, at 13:12 22 Jun

    What a really good feature.

    MORE OF THE SAME PLEASE!

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, at 11:29 22 Jun

    Good luck to the lad. Could turn into another gem.

    Of course this type of signing would never turn up at Guardiola's City "project" in a million years. He'd have to be South American and playing in Spain for that particular "World Class" manager to have spotted him.

    Which is why Klopp will always be held in such high regard and unproven Fraudiola forever moaning about not getting enough respect.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, at 11:53 22 Jun

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      4 titles in 5 years largely blows your theory out of the water. Clearly City have built a spectacular team and Guardiola has found a formula for consistent success

  • Comment posted by Utd_SPZL, at 14:18 22 Jun

    Excited to see him play in the Prem...

    Liverpool will be strong (again), next season. They've done some good business, in the transfer market (already)... That's what happens when, your club's run properly and, you have a top manager in place, who has a plan/vision...

    Klopp's right up there, for me. He'll nurture this boy's talent and, get the best out if him (no doubt).

    Good luck to the boy...

  • Comment posted by Harry Boyle, at 12:01 22 Jun

    I know practically nothing about Carvalho but can only hope the player gets a shot at playing for his club and doesn't end up on the loan conveyor belt which has been such a success for the Premier League's bigger clubs.

  • Comment posted by Richarlison-the-flare-Thrower, at 11:18 22 Jun

    Welcome to European Royalty lad.

    • Reply posted by Albert Watch, at 11:24 22 Jun

      Albert Watch replied:
      When did he join Real Madrid?

  • Comment posted by Keiron , at 14:52 22 Jun

    The vast majority of teams are now just feeder clubs for the big six or so. It's what makes football the tedious procession that it has become. All the pundits drool over these bloated and obscenely rich clubs and lavish them them with praise and also sneak in that they wanted to get the player before Fulham or whoever. Surely that is just to make an excuse for the sorry stale and dull P League.

    • Reply posted by Dundalis, today at 03:29

      Dundalis replied:
      The "P League" was as interesting as it's ever been last season with unprecedented interest globally. You are in the minority thinking it's dull.

