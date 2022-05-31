Last updated on .From the section International

Oleksandr Zinchenko was emotional as he spoke on the eve of Ukraine's World Cup play-off against Scotland

Oleksandr Zinchenko broke into tears on the eve of his team's crucial World Cup play-off with Scotland and says he wants to give the Ukranian people "incredible emotions" with a win.

The delayed play-off match will be Ukraine's first since Russia launched its invasion in February.

A win would set up a meeting with Wales for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

"Every Ukrainian wants one thing - to stop this war," the Manchester City midfielder said.

"I spoke to people from different countries, all over the world and I spoke to some Ukrainian kids who just don't understand what's happening back in Ukraine.

"They only want the war to stop they have one dream to stop the war.

"When it comes to football, the team, we have our own dream. We want to go to the World Cup, want to give these incredible emotions to the Ukrainians because they deserve it so much at this very moment."

Zinchenko has shown his emotions on and off the field since the war began and, sat inside Hampden Park with his coach Oleksandr Petrakov, he broke down when answering a question from a Ukranian journalist.

The midfielder also praised the welcome from the Scotland team and staff, as well as plans to distribute song sheets to Scotland fans so they can join in the Ukranian anthem.

Zinchenko added: "I would like to say as well that a lot of countries maybe don't understand that - today it is Ukraine but tomorrow it can be you.

"So that's why we need to be united and need to defeat aggression altogether.

"I am sure that the whole of Ukraine will be watching us. We will feel the support. We can talk a lot, but we need to prove everything on the field. We will try to make our people happy and proud."