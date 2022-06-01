Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are on alert after midfielder Ko Itakura confirmed he will not be returning to Schalke this summer following a loan spell from Manchester City. (Record) external-link

Alan Forrest is close to joining Heart of Midlothian after an improved offer for the winger, who is out of contract after a spell at Livingston. (Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson backs John Souttar to be ready to play for Scotland against Ukraine on Wednesday after only recently making his comeback from injury. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Scott McKenna has earned his Scotland chance, says his former Aberdeen team-mate Ash Taylor. (Record) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke is "desperate" to lead Scotland to the World Cup finals via the play-offs. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Nottingham Forest are ready to step up their efforts to sign defender Connor Goldson, who is out of contract after four years at Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Rangers youngsters Kai Kennedy and James Maxwell could join Partick Thistle on loan. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers could replace outgoing forward Rory Wilson with Partick Thistle's Cameron Cooper. (Sun) external-link

Kevin Thomson has left the manager's post at Kelty Hearts because he wants to work in full-time football. (Express) external-link