Lewis O'Brien made 50 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22

Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O'Brien is set to be a target for a number of Premier League sides this summer.

Leeds were keen on the 23-year-old last summer but could not conclude a deal.

The Terriers missed out on promotion to the Premier League on Sunday when they lost to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final and sources have told BBC Sport they expect O'Brien to be in demand from top flight clubs.

O'Brien has scored eight goals in 123 league appearances for Town.

He was outstanding at Wembley as Carlos Corberan's men slipped to a narrow defeat and is known to be keen to test himself at a higher level.

O'Brien is a Huddersfield supporter and joined the club as an 11-year-old in 2002.

He signed a contract extension until the end of the 2024-25 season in September last year.