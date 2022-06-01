Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Jamie Lindsay made 35 appearances as Rotherham won promotion to the Championship in 2021-22

Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay has signed a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Scot joined the Millers from Ross County for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay. I've been here for three seasons and had two promotions, a cup win at Wembley and a year in the Championship," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm pleased to get it sorted and I'm now looking forward to the new season."