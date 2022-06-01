Scottish Gossip: Carter-Vickers, Celtic, Emakhu, Aberdeen, Thomson, Hearts
Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has confirmed he will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer but has not confirmed whether he will return to Celtic following a loan spell in 2021-22. (Sun)
Celtic are credited with an interest in Shamrock Rovers forward Aidomo Emakhu. (Sun)
Defender Connor Goldson's desire to win more trophies was the driver behind his decision to sign a new four-year contract with Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Rangers captain Richard Gough believes Goldson staying at Ibrox will save the club £10m. (Express)
Republic of Ireland midfielder Ciara Grant has followed defender Emma Brownlie in signing up for Heart of Midlothian for the new SWPL season, with the pair having left Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Underachieving players at Aberdeen should not be "surprised" if they are moved on this summer, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Record)
St Johnstone have spent £100,000 upgrading the McDiarmid Park pitch. (Courier - subscription required)
Kevin Thomson, who has left Kelty Hearts after winning Scottish League 2, has emerged as a favourite to take over as Hartlepool. (Sun)