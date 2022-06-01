Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has confirmed he will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer but has not confirmed whether he will return to Celtic following a loan spell in 2021-22. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are credited with an interest in Shamrock Rovers forward Aidomo Emakhu. (Sun) external-link

Defender Connor Goldson's desire to win more trophies was the driver behind his decision to sign a new four-year contract with Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers captain Richard Gough believes Goldson staying at Ibrox will save the club £10m. (Express) external-link

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ciara Grant has followed defender Emma Brownlie in signing up for Heart of Midlothian for the new SWPL season, with the pair having left Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Underachieving players at Aberdeen should not be "surprised" if they are moved on this summer, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone have spent £100,000 upgrading the McDiarmid Park pitch. (Courier - subscription required) external-link