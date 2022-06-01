Close menu

Paul Pogba: Manchester United confirm midfielder will leave on free transfer

From the section Man Utd

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba's final goal for Manchester United was in the 1-1 draw at Burnley in February.

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month, the club have confirmed.

Pogba, 29, cost United a then-world record £89m when he re-joined the club from Juventus in 2016.

He made 27 appearances in an injury-hit final season in his second spell.

"It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments," the Old Trafford club said in a statement.

"So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

"For a boy that joined the academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

Pogba first joined United from French club Le Havre in 2009 as a 16-year-old and was part of the academy side that won the Youth Cup in 2011.

He made just seven senior appearances before his contract expired in July 2012 and he left to join Juventus.

Pogba won eight major honours in Turin, including four successive Serie A titles, before making a record-breaking return to Old Trafford.

He won the EFL Cup and Europa League during his first season at the club but they would prove the only trophies he would lift in his second spell.

A disagreement with then-manager Jose Mourinho saw him lose the vice-captaincy in 2018 and injuries and sporadic form reduced his impact.

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 appearances across his two spells at the club but his final home appearance against Norwich City in April saw him jeered by his own supporters as he was substituted.

'The epitome of United's muddled thinking'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

For all the platitudes in their statement, the brutal truth is Manchester United twice paid money for Paul Pogba - as a kid to get him from Le Harve and then when it cost a then-world record £89m to buy him from Juventus - and he has twice left for nothing.

And at no time has Pogba delivered the type of consistently high-level performances United needed from him.

There have been flashes of inspiration, notably his two-goal contribution to a famous 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City in 2018 and his four assists against Leeds on the opening day of the season just completed.

But they were too fleeting and compared to the impact of players like Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City and even Fabinho at Liverpool, Pogba's influence was sporadic.

It seemed as though United spent all that money on Pogba second time around without a plan for how to get the best out of him. It meant that his bouncy off-field persona began to grate.

He fell out badly with Jose Mourinho, who stripped him of the vice-captaincy for agitating for a move away from Old Trafford - and didn't repay the faith Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued to show in him.

Wherever Pogba goes - and Juventus have not been put off signing him again - it is possible he will be a major influence.

But at Old Trafford, he is destined to appear the epitome of the muddled thinking and profligacy that has left them so far adrift of Manchester City and Liverpool.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

380 comments

  • Comment posted by DolphinV, today at 12:29

    Based on his performances, didn't he leave them a long time ago?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He was not the only player who failed to perform at Man United. And he certainly wont be the last, thats for sure

  • Comment posted by Butternut Chicken, today at 12:26

    Good riddance.

    • Reply posted by B4N, today at 12:36

      B4N replied:
      He’s been superb. Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by adrian, today at 12:29

    Total waste of money.

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 12:38

      bagseye replied:
      Maybe around £200m or more in total

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 12:28

    Alex Fergusson got rid of Pogba for a reason.

    • Reply posted by A-FORCE, today at 12:30

      A-FORCE replied:
      If he'd knew the player he'd become he might have kept him. The club should never have brought him back though.

  • Comment posted by UNITED HATER, today at 12:28

    Most overrated player in United history

    • Reply posted by nedd, today at 12:33

      nedd replied:
      god he's not that bad.....

  • Comment posted by HRH, today at 12:29

    Good riddance.

    Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:52

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      People, don't ever let Man Utd advise you on how to spend and/or invest money wisely.

  • Comment posted by Oreet cha, today at 12:28

    Overrated player more interested in how he looks rather than performing on the pitch. An icon of over spending and wasting money. Silly silly United spending £89m.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:54

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Pogba just showed the world how easy it is to rob Man Utd. Others, including Maguire, have also followed this blueprint.

  • Comment posted by the-edge, today at 12:30

    Yet another very skillful player without the application. Too much money perhaps, which is why now he has a chance to make even more millions by signing on a free for someone else I'd keep well clear.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shame that he never had a manager to get the best out of him or a system where he could be more consistent

  • Comment posted by carlo, today at 12:29

    Would class his time at UTD as a failure never lived up to the hype and when Sir Alex stated please don't re-sign him no one took any notice, oh how those words ring true!!!!!, could have been a truly great player if he had the hunger and desire of a Milner/Henderson or Kompany.

    • Reply posted by Oaxaca, today at 12:52

      Oaxaca replied:
      I bet he looks at his World Cup winners medal and video of his goal in the final, and wishes he’d had the career of Henderson or Milner…it is true that he has all too rarely performed to anything like that level at Man Utd, for whatever reason.

  • Comment posted by manu6th4eva, today at 12:26

    Thank god. Some other clubs problem now.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Man United to sign Pogba again in the next two years😆

  • Comment posted by throughthickandthin, today at 12:34

    I thought he had left, about 3 seasons ago.

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 12:38

      markyc replied:
      I did see a mannequin in Next like him🤣

  • Comment posted by satish lakhani, today at 12:27

    Good riddance. His heart was never with the club

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 13:02

      Nick replied:
      Just like most United 'fans'.

  • Comment posted by petethefeet, today at 12:29

    However United want to spin it, there is no getting away from the fact that Pogba has been a massive flop following his return.

    • Reply posted by bagfast, today at 12:36

      bagfast replied:
      dont see anyone putting spin on it ,we all know he was a flop ,so whats your point

  • Comment posted by stevieshoes, today at 12:28

    Free is more than he’s worth

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Now if only he can take others notably Maguire and Rashford with him.
      Come on Utd have a "get Pogba and get Maguire and Rashford thrown in" sale.

  • Comment posted by sa35jdtb, today at 12:35

    Wherever he goes, I hope they put him on performance related pay...they'll save themselves a fortune.....

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 12:56

      mark replied:
      it would cost him millions

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 12:29

    One of those players who I always feel the pundits and “experts” who know better than I do must see something I don’t. Never quite seen enough to justify all the hype, but then I don’t get paid to scout football talent.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 12:27

    Shame he's going utd might get better now 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 12:30

    Pogba was paid a lot of money to do a job but he let his employer down and should have performed better.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 12:36

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Pogba makes Harry Winks look like Xavi !!

  • Comment posted by Kolly88, today at 12:30

    For such a talented player (as we've seen for France in particular).

    He really does flatter to deceive most of the time.

    Stay away from the Premier League please.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 12:57

      mark replied:
      he could go to MCFC

  • Comment posted by Stenner, today at 12:33

    Excellent news for United fans.

