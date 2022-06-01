Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester City won the 2021 Community Shield after beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley

This year's Community Shield match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be held at Leicester's King Power Stadium on 30 July.

The game has been moved from Wembley, which is set to host the Women's Euro 2022 final the following day.

Last year's Shield game, in which Leicester beat Manchester City 1-0, was staged in August.

This year's game is earlier as the new season must accommodate the World Cup in Qatar during November and December.

The Premier League season will begin a week after the Community Shield on 6 August.

It will then pause after matchday 16 on the weekend of 12-13 November before resuming on 26 December, eight days after the World Cup final.

The full fixture list for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be released on 16 June.