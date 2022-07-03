Ellen White (left), Lauren Hemp (centre) and Chloe Kelly (right) will all be hoping to make their mark at the Euros

Euro 2022 kicks off on 6 July and hosts England are among the favourites to win the title. BBC Sport is looking at how different areas of the Lionesses team are shaping up, and here is the fourth and final part: the attack.

England have been netting goals for fun under manager Sarina Wiegman, but will it be Ellen White who leads the scoring at the Euros and can Lauren Hemp impress on the major stage?

White, 33, finished joint-top scorer at the 2019 World Cup, while Hemp, 21, has been tipped as a breakout star of the tournament.

Wingers Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris were also among the seven forwards named in Wiegman's squad, alongside centre-forwards Beth England and Alessia Russo, who will hope to provide competition for White.

'One day I'd like to be one of the best'

Women's FA Cup final: Lauren Hemp stunner puts Man City level

Manchester City's Hemp is ambitious, talented and grounded.

She has been a standout player for club and country since making her England debut aged 19 - and Chelsea's Millie Bright believes players at the Euros will "dread going up against her".

Expectations are high for the Euros and Hemp hopes she can deliver against some of the world's best players.

"It's that balance in making sure I perform at my best but enjoy the journey as well because I think when I do enjoy it, you get the best out of me," said Hemp.

"I think it's important to put yourself under pressure because that's what the best players do and how they reach the top levels - and one day I'd like to be one of the best.

"I know the way to get there and I'm far from it [at the moment]."

Hemp won a record fourth Young Player of the Year award this season and has scored three goals in her last five appearances for England.

But the winger wants to improve her decision-making and consistently get in on the goals.

She said: "Obviously when you get the ball and everyone comes towards you, it's that split-second decision and what you're going to do on the ball - that's one of the massive things I've been working on this year.

"Then becoming more consistent with goals, assists and things like that. That'll show in my stats. Also my right foot. At the moment I think I just use that to stand on!"

'I aspire to be that one day'

Ellen White is closing in on Wayne Rooney's England record of 53 goals

While for Hemp the Euros will be her first major tournament for England, her Manchester City team-mate White has seen it all before.

The striker has enjoyed a 12-year international career, will be competing in her sixth major tournament at the Euros and is the Lionesses' all-time top scorer, with 50 goals.

Former England striker Kelly Smith said in December: "Ellen's been the main player for England for the last five or six years. What I like about her is that she is a big-game player.

"She steps up when her team needs her most. She's so deadly in and around the box."

England have often leaned heavily on White for goals - but Manchester United's Alessia Russo is aiming to provide competition, while learning from her colleague.

"I love learning off her, she's done it at the highest level for so many years and she's so successful. As a striker, I aspire to be that one day," said Russo, who started and scored in England's final warm-up game against Switzerland.

"I'm just soaking it all in and making sure I train hard every day and we'll see what happens. I want to look back on the tournament and come away with no regrets."

Chelsea striker Beth England is also hoping to play her part and she said the healthy competition in the squad makes things more "interesting".

"Ellen has shown why she's so prolific in that number nine position for England. I think having the likes of me and Alessia [Russo] now competing is going to give her a different challenge," said England.

"Being able to play alongside her and try to match that is going to be a very tough challenge, but I think we all bring different attributes."

Can Kelly challenge Mead for a start?

Beth Mead (left) and Lauren Hemp (right) both scored in the 5-1 win over the Netherlands last month

With Hemp seemingly a certain starter on the left, there remains strong competition with wingers on the opposite side.

Mead was impressive for Arsenal this season and scored a third hat-trick in World Cup qualifying for England in April, seemingly making herself undroppable.

"I'm enjoying my football and hopefully that's showing," said Mead a few months ago.

"The England team I'm a part of is an amazing one. We're creating a lot of chances and I'm lucky enough to get on the end of them."

She has continued to produce in recent friendlies, scoring in the 5-1 win over the Netherlands, but the return to fitness of Manchester City's Kelly has given England another weapon.

"I think she adapted really quickly. She is enjoying it," said Wiegman last month. "She wasn't with the team before so we needed to share some information and what we expected from her. She has done well."

Arsenal's Parris, 28, is also an experienced international having played in two previous major tournaments, giving Wiegman plenty of options.

Defender Lucy Bronze said all four wingers could bring something different to the team at the Euros.

"Hemp has got loads of pace and is very good at dribbling. [Kelly] has got a little bit of skill and is a very good crosser," said Bronze.

"Parris' movement is easily the best on the team. The girl is here one day and the next over there. [Mead] has got that end product and good pace. All the wingers have something to keep me on my toes [in training]."