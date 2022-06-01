Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp scored 10 goals and assisted six in 22 appearances for Manchester City in the WSL this season

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association women's young player of the year award.

Hemp, 21, scored 10 goals in the Women's Super League this season and is joined in the six-player shortlist by Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone and Chelsea forward Lauren James.

Arsenal's Frida Maanum, Tottenham striker Jessica Naz and Brighton's Maya Le Tissier complete the nominees.

The winner will be revealed on 9 June.

Hemp helped City to Continental Cup success over Chelsea and a third-place finish in the WSL that guarantees Champions League football for Gareth Taylor's side next season.

She has been selected for Sarina Wiegman's provisional England squad for the European Championship alongside fellow nominee Toone, who scored seven goals and made eight assists in the WSL.

Chelsea's James is a surprise contender having only made six appearances in the league for Emma Hayes' title-winning side.

Maanum slotted straight into Jonas Eidevall's midfield after joining the Gunners last summer, missing just one league game and scoring three goals.

Both Tottenham and Brighton threatened to break into the WSL top three this season with Naz scoring twice and assisting three goals in Spurs' bid, while defender Le Tissier played all 22 games for Brighton, keeping seven clean sheets which included a surprise 0-0 draw against Chelsea.