National League news - June 2022

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 June

Dagenham and Redbridge have extended the contracts of four players including defender Yoan Zouma.

Harry Phipps, Mo Sagaf and Myles Weston will also stay with the Daggers next season.

Joey Jones, Ibby Akanbi, Scott Wilson, Kenny Clark and Darren McQueen have all been released.