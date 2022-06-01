Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

John Bostock missed four months of the 2021-22 season with an ankle injury as Doncaster were relegated from League One

Midfielder John Bostock is to leave Doncaster Rovers after turning down a new contract.

The 30-year-old joined Rovers on an 18-month deal in January 2021 and made 39 league appearances.

Former Crystal Palace and Tottenham player Bostock has also had spells playing in Belgium, France and Turkey.