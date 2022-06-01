Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Connor Goldson helped Rangers win the Scottish Cup last month

Connor Goldson has surprisingly signed a new four-year deal with Rangers after months of speculation that he was set to leave the club.

The defender was nearing the end of his contract after joining as one of Steven Gerrard's first signings in 2018 and was expected to return to England.

Goldson, 29, has made 223 appearances for Rangers, scoring 20 goals, and helped the club win the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21, this year's Scottish Cup and also reach the 2022 Europa League final.

"His leadership is outstanding, and he is a huge influence on so many players around him, while his consistency of performance means he is someone I can always rely on," said manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Englishman follows fellow experienced players Scott Arfield and Steven Davis in agreeing new deals at Ibrox, with both midfielders signing on for another year.

Defender John Souttar has agreed a four-year contract to join from Hearts, while striker Cedric Itten has left to join BSC Young Boys.

Van Bronckhorst's Rangers will start next season in the Champions League third qualifying round but are assured at least Europa League group stage football.