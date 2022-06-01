Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren have signed winger Jonah Ayunga from Morecambe.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club and follows Mark O'Hara and Trevor Carson in moving to Paisley.

Ayunga has scored 48 goals in 219 club appearances, including spells with Sligo Rovers and Bristol Rovers.

"We worked together at Morecambe last season so we know what he can bring to the team," manager Stephen Robinson told the St Mirren website.

"He's big, physical and can run in behind."

