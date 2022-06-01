Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Liam Hogan has twice won promotion from the National League - with Salford and Stockport

Oldham Athletic have signed defender Liam Hogan on a two-year contract following his release by Stockport County.

The 33-year-old captained Stockport to the National League title and promotion to the English Football League.

Having joined from Salford in February 2020, he made 88 appearances for County.

"I've got a niche in this league and I'm looking forward to bringing that philosophy with the right players."