Naby Sarr made 25 appearances for Huddersfield Town this season, helping them to a third-placed finish in the Championship

Huddersfield Town are to release Naby Sarr, Fraizer Campbell, Carel Eiting, Alex Vallejo and Jamal Blackman at the end of the season.

Sarr, 28, made 66 appearances after joining from Charlton in 2020, while 34-year-old Campbell played 94 times after signing from Hull in 2019.

Eiting, 24, rejoined the club this term after an earlier loan spell, while 30-year-old Vallejo made 23 appearances.

Meanwhile, the club have extended Harry Toffolo and Josh Koroma's contracts.

Koroma joined in 2019 from Leyton Orient, and was the club's top scorer in 2020-21 while Toffolo joined from Lincoln in January 2020.

Both helped the club to this season's Championship play-off final, which they lost to Nottingham Forest at Wembley on Sunday.