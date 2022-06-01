Danny Andrew: Fleetwood Town defender signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town defender Danny Andrew has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the League One club.
The 31-year-old made 43 appearances for the club last term and signs with the option of a further year.
"I've been here a long time and, with the new manager (Scott Brown), will hopefully have a good season," he told the club.
"It's an exciting summer with the new manager's arrival and we are looking forward to having a fresh start."