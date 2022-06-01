Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Elliott Bennett began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Elliott Bennett has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at Shrewsbury Town until the summer of 2023.

Former Blackburn and Norwich winger Bennett, 33, made 48 appearances for the Shrews last term scoring twice.

"I've still got lots to give on the pitch and I think I can help the younger players too. I'll be a voice to help them grow," Bennett said.

However, fellow midfielder Josh Vela appears set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, who has spent two-and-a-half years at Shrewsbury, has been linked with a move to fellow League One club Fleetwood.

Manager Steve Cotterill believed that he had reached an agreement on a new two-year contract with the former Bolton Wanderers player in May.