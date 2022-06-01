Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Will Wright played 43 of Dagenham's 44 National League games this season

Gillingham have signed former Dagenham and Redbridge defender Will Wright.

The 24-year-old, who left the National League side at the end of this season, played almost 150 games for the club in a four-year spell, scoring seven times.

Gillingham have not disclosed the length of Wright's contract.

"He is a player that has potential to improve and he adds versatility to our backline; he is comfortable as a right-back or right sided centre-half," Neil Harris told the club website.

The Gills boss added: "He is adaptable to playing in a back three or in a back four and has the capability to grow as a centre-half over time," Harris added.

Gillingham finished 21st in League One this season, going down to the fourth tier on goal difference.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.