Whittaker won silver in the light-heavyweight division at Tokyo 2020

Ben Whittaker will make his professional debut on the undercard of the Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter WBA world heavyweight title eliminator.

The Fury-Hunter fight is set for Saturday, 2 July in Manchester.

Whittaker, who won light-heavyweight silver at Tokyo 2020, signed with BOXXER last month and is the final member of the record-breaking Team GB Tokyo medallists to turn professional.

GB won a record six medals in the boxing events at the Tokyo Games.

"Everything that's happened so far has led me to this," Whittaker said.

"I have been waiting my whole life for this moment. I am just so excited to get in the ring and show you all what you already know I can do, I am counting down the days."

The 24-year-old from Wolverhampton is trained by Sugarhill Steward, who helped train Tyson Fury to world title victories against Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.