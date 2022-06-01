Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off final: Wales v Ukraine/Scotland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Wales.

Wales manager Robert Page says he "couldn't be more proud" of his players after his much-changed team's Nations League defeat in Poland, as focus turns to Sunday's World Cup play-off final.

A second-string Wales impressed in Wednesday's 2-1 loss in Wroclaw.

Page rested almost every first-team player - including captain Gareth Bale - with the play-off against Scotland or Ukraine in mind.

"We made changes for the right reason," said Page.

"We've got this play-off final to think about, so that adds to the thinking behind the team selection.

"The players who played today, I couldn't be more proud of them. If you're going to lose a game of football, lose it that way.

"We just played against a strong Polish team - that was their best 11 available to them. We took the lead against a very good Polish team and I thought we deserved a point.

"We're back tonight [Wednesday], on the grass tomorrow and full focus is on Sunday."

Page rested the vast majority of his first-team players in Poland, with Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies left out of the squad entirely.

However, they were all at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, speaking to their team-mates in the changing room before the game, during half-time and after the final whistle.

"It's about creating a winning mentality, a team for success now, which is what we're planning for on Sunday, and a team for success for the future," said Page.

"That experience those young players would have had from tonight from playing in an environment like this, against very good opposition, individual quality players, will hold them in good stead down the line.

"I thought people like Matty Smith, who is not playing football week-in, week-out, gave a performance like that and I could go through them all.

"Dylan [Levitt], Joe Morrell, Wes Burns, that was his debut, I thought he was outstanding. It was great for Joniesta [Jonny Williams] to get his goal as well. Lots of positives.

"I've just said to them in there [the changing room], I'm proud of them. We hate losing but if you're going to lose, lose in that manner, nobody mopes around the place."

As Wales flew home from Poland immediately after the match, they were unable to watch Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

Page and his staff had already analysed both sides and, with a fully-fit squad at his disposal, preparations for Sunday's game at Cardiff City Stadium can start in earnest.

Wales have not qualified for a World Cup for 64 years, prompting Page to describe Sunday's match as the "biggest in Welsh history" on Tuesday.

However, he says the magnitude of the occasion will make no difference to Wales' preparations.

"We want to keep the environment exactly the same," Page added.

"There's nothing different about how we're going to plan, how we're going to train.

"We don't need to create that added pressure. We don't need it, we don't want it.

"We thrive on occasions like this, we've done it in the past and so it's: 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'

"We'll be throwing everything we've got into winning that game."