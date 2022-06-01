Diego Carlos: Aston Villa sign Brazil centre-back from Sevilla on four-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla, their third signing since the end of the season.
The 29-year-old, who Newcastle United tried to sign in January, has agreed a four-year contract.
"Even now I can't believe I'm here because it's a dream to compete in the Premier League," said Carlos.
Villa said they had signed the player for an undisclosed fee although it has ben widely reported the fee is £26m.
Former Nantes player Carlos helped Brazil win gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard has already signed Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer, while Philippe Coutinho has completed a £17m permanent move to the club after ending 2021-22 on loan at Villa Park.
A Villa statement said Carlos would officially join on 10 June.
Villa finished 14th in the Premier League in 2021-22.
- Our coverage of Villa is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Villa - go straight to all the best content
Fair play to the owners for being serious