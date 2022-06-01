Close menu

Diego Carlos: Aston Villa sign Brazil centre-back from Sevilla on four-year contract

Diego Carlos in action for Sevilla
Carlos (left) played for Estoril in Portugal and Nantes in France before making more than 100 appearances for Sevilla

Aston Villa have signed Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla, their third signing since the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who Newcastle United tried to sign in January, has agreed a four-year contract.

"Even now I can't believe I'm here because it's a dream to compete in the Premier League," said Carlos.external-link

Villa said they had signed the player for an undisclosed fee although it has ben widely reported the fee is £26m.

Former Nantes player Carlos helped Brazil win gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has already signed Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer, while Philippe Coutinho has completed a £17m permanent move to the club after ending 2021-22 on loan at Villa Park.

A Villa statement said Carlos would officially join on 10 June.

Villa finished 14th in the Premier League in 2021-22.

16 comments

  • Comment posted by KarlWBA, today at 20:38

    Villa really have got themselves a proper centre back, an athletic monster of a player...This Seville side/ sqaud has been fantastic for the past 4 years plus, if they could somehow not get picked off losing their best players, 1 per close season as in here, they really could have had a real tilt at La Liga...Villa`s gain though. Top signing.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 20:34

    Villa quietly going under the radar and getting what looks like good business done. Gerrard will need to deliver this season as he's clearly been backed

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 20:28

    villa were fantastic on the final day of the season.thanks

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:25

    Villa fans can never moan like some clubs about a lack of money spent. They've spent a fortune over last 6 or 7 years.

    Fair play to the owners for being serious

  • Comment posted by happyhammer, today at 20:23

    Villa make a signing yet no HYS on the Wales international match ?

  • Comment posted by yido1981, today at 20:21

    Surprised he ended up at villa no disrespect after all the big clubs he's been linked to suspect it's down to discipline issues

  • Comment posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 20:20

    Villa nailed on certs to finish in top three. Two more marque signings to come. Will be first side in world to win major trophies in three separate centuries.

    • Reply posted by Skyblueboy, today at 20:38

      Skyblueboy replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 20:20

    Nice bit of business by Villa again. The are building nicely.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 20:19

    Great signing for us. Huge improvement on Mings and Konsa

  • Comment posted by Your account, today at 20:18

    Crickey, the Villa aren't hanging around.

  • Comment posted by Goldberrys washing day, today at 20:16

    Money talks 💰

    • Reply posted by Graham B74, today at 20:21

      Graham B74 replied:
      if you've got it..................

  • Comment posted by wozatbedodger, today at 20:14

    Welcome to the Premier League. UTV

  • Comment posted by sirianofmorley, today at 20:13

    A dream because the cash is good. I see you, sir.

    • Reply posted by Themightymoors, today at 20:36

      Themightymoors replied:
      No different to every other players 'dream'!

