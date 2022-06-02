Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Salah had a late chance saved by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois in the Champions League final

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says part of him "wishes" next season "starts again tomorrow" following the club's Champions League final defeat.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris last Saturday.

Liverpool ended the season as Carabao Cup and FA Cup winners and second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

"I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn't," wrote Salah on social media. external-link

"I cannot thank the fans enough for your support.

"It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow."

The 29-year-old has yet to sign a new contract with the Reds, despite his current deal ending in June 2023, but said in the build-up to the game against Real Madrid that he would be "staying next season for sure" with the Anfield club.

