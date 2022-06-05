Pick your Scotland XI against Armenia in Nations League opener
|Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Armenia
|Venue: Hampden Park Date: Wednesday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
With Scotland's World Cup dreams ended by last week's play-off semi-final defeat by Ukraine, the focus now turns to the Nations League.
First up in Group B1 is Armenia at Hampden.
Steve Clarke's side was much changed in the second half against Ukraine and striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out.
So, who do you think should start on Wednesday?