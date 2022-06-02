Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Amoo scored twice for Port Vale in League Two this season

Midfielder David Amoo has been released by promoted Port Vale following the conclusion to their 2021-22 season.

Amoo, 31, has been with Vale since 2019 and has made 100 appearances for the club, including 26 this season in League Two.

New deals have been offered to James Gibbons, Mal Benning and Jamie Proctor, whose contracts expire this month.

The club has also activated one-year extensions for defender Nathan Smith and goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

Centre-forward Proctor, 30, scored 13 goals for Port Vale this season after signing from Rotherham in 2021.

Left-back Benning, 28, also joined last summer and scored in the play-off final victory over Mansfield to seal the team's promotion to League One, while full-back Gibbons has been with the club since 2016 and was a regular feature in Port Vale's back line this season.